Mashpee Police seek alleged hit & run driver





MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police: Public Assistance Needed: Looking to ID the truck and operator!

Do you know this truck or the operator?! It seems that the operator forgot to stop after hitting another vehicle in the Stop & Shop parking lot and we would like to have a word with them about it. If you know this truck or individual.. or maybe it is you.. Please contact Officer Cuozzo at MPD. at 508-539-1480

Thank you for your assistance!