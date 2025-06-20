You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Police seek alleged hit & run driver

Mashpee Police seek alleged hit & run driver

June 20, 2025



MASHPEEFrom Mashpee Police: Public Assistance Needed: Looking to ID the truck and operator!
Do you know this truck or the operator?! It seems that the operator forgot to stop after hitting another vehicle in the Stop & Shop parking lot and we would like to have a word with them about it. If you know this truck or individual.. or maybe it is you.. Please contact Officer Cuozzo at MPD. at 508-539-1480
Thank you for your assistance!

