Mashpee Police seek alleged shoplifting suspect



MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police: Public Assistance Needed: Do you know this person?

Does the individual in these photos look familiar?! They were doing a little “shopping” in LLBean and it seems they forgot about the paying part. The store has requested our assistance in locating this person so if you know who it is or perhaps this is you, could you please call Officer Hatton at MPD: #508-539-1480 ext 7517.

Thank you!



Photos by Mashpee Police/CWN