MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police: Were you “shopping” in FabVilla recently? We are glad you found some items you liked but you do need to pay for said items!
If you happen to know this person or if this is you, could you please give Officer Carpenter a call @508-539-1480. He would like to be sure you understand how this whole shopping thing works.
Thank you for your assistance!
Mashpee Police seek alleged shoplifting suspect
August 12, 2025
