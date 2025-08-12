You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Police seek alleged shoplifting suspect

August 12, 2025

MASHPEEFrom Mashpee Police: Were you “shopping” in FabVilla recently? We are glad you found some items you liked but you do need to pay for said items!
If you happen to know this person or if this is you, could you please give Officer Carpenter a call @508-539-1480. He would like to be sure you understand how this whole shopping thing works.
Thank you for your assistance!

Provided by Mashpee Police/CWN

