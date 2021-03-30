You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Police seek missing, endangered man

Mashpee Police seek missing, endangered man

March 30, 2021

Adam Phillips
Mashpee Police/CWN

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to locate Adam Phillips. Adam is a 42 year old male. He has been reported as a missing and endangered person. Adam does not drive but travels by Uber. If you have information on Adam’s whereabouts you are requested to contact Detective Sergeant John Petrosh at (508)539-1480 Extension 7237. Thank you.

