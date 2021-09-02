MASHPEE – Mashpee PD Detectives are trying to ID the person in this picture and another female that was accompanying her. These two were involved in an incident that occurred in the Popponesset area of Mashpee. If you have any information or can assist with identification please contact Det Cook @ 508-539-1480 ext 7263.
Mashpee Police seek person of intereset
September 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
