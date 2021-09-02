You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Police seek person of intereset

Mashpee Police seek person of intereset

September 2, 2021


MASHPEE – Mashpee PD Detectives are trying to ID the person in this picture and another female that was accompanying her. These two were involved in an incident that occurred in the Popponesset area of Mashpee. If you have any information or can assist with identification please contact Det Cook @ 508-539-1480 ext 7263.

