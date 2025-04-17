Mashpee Police seek person of interest

MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police: Mashpee Pilice are looking to identify the woman in these photos and Officer Oberg would like to speak with her. If you know who this is or you are her, please contact MPD @508-539-1480!
Thank you for your assistance!
MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police: Mashpee Pilice are looking to identify the woman in these photos and Officer Oberg would like to speak with her. If you know who this is or you are her, please contact MPD @508-539-1480!
Thank you for your assistance!
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
"*" indicates required fields
Copyright © 2025 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media