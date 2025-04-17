You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Police seek person of interest

Mashpee Police seek person of interest

April 17, 2025



MASHPEEFrom Mashpee Police: Mashpee Pilice are looking to identify the woman in these photos and Officer Oberg would like to speak with her. If you know who this is or you are her, please contact MPD @508-539-1480!

Thank you for your assistance!

