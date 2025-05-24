MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police: Public Assistance Needed:
Do you know this person?! Officer Cogswell would like to speak with him because he may have something that does not belong to him.
If you know who he is please contact Officer Cogswell @ 508-539-1480.
Thank you for your assistance!
Mashpee Police seek person of interest
May 24, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Drought Continues As Steady Rains Nourish Inland Regions
- Coast Guard Beach Is Once Again On Dr. Beach’s Top Ten List
- Cape chambers of commerce are opposing the upcoming EV regulations in 2026
- Motta Field construction begins Tuesday to include new amenities for the whole community
- Governor Healey issues statement on shooting of Israeli embassy staff
- View election results from Bourne, Falmouth, Yarmouth, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans and Eastham
- Beneficiaries were announced for the 2025 Seaside Le Mans, featuring music, food & entertainment
- Steamship term limits, train service on Cape, and more with State Sen. Dylan Fernandes
- Endangered whales gave birth to few babies this year as population declines
- Endangered birds prompt closure of the West Dennis beach parking lot
- Fin Whale carcass laid to rest off Chatham after stranding in Yarmouth
- Cape drought continues despite improvements statewide
- When to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, AAA forecasts record travel numbers