Mashpee Police seek person of interest



MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police: Public Assistance Needed: Looking to Identify!

Do you know the person in these photos or this vehicle?! He MAY have picked up a wallet that does not belong to him and we would really like to get it back to the owner! Better yet, if you are this person could you please contact Officer Derochea. We would really appreciate it appreciate any help.

Any information that could help identify this person please call Officer Derochea:

508-539-1480 Ext 7520 or email [email protected]

Thank you for your assistance!

