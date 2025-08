Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police: Public Assistance Needed! Were you in the Mashpee Commons today? Possibly grabbed lunch at Panera (notice the bag)… parked next to a Tesla?

If this is you or you know who this is Officer Baldner is looking to speak with you about a motor vehicle accident in the parking lot.

Please call MPD @ 508-539-1480. Thank you!!