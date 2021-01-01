You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Police seek suspect in credit card fraud case

Mashpee Police seek suspect in credit card fraud case

December 31, 2020



MASHPEE – The Mashpee Police Detective Unit is looking for assistance in identifying the subject shown in the picture above. Also shown is the vehicle he was operating. This is related to a credit card fraud case. If you have any information please contact Det. Sgt. John Petrosh at (508)539-1480 ext 7237.

