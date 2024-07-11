MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police: Officer Dimitres is looking to speak with anyone that may have witnessed a crash on Great Neck North on Tuesday at approximately 530 PM. A bicyclist was knocked off their bike by a white box truck with a trailer. Possibly a female operator. If you have any information or witnessed the accident please contact Officer Dimitres at 508-539-1480 ext 7512.
Thank you for your assistance!
Mashpee Police seek witnesses to hit & run crash involving a bicyclist
July 11, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Attorneys General Call For Action From Healthcare Group Following Data Breach
- Scientists To Study Recent Phenomenon Of Whale Shark Sightings In Northeast
- Woods Hole Film Festival Announces Lineup Ahead of Opening Night
- Kamala Harris Coming To Provincetown Later This Month
- Affordable Housing at Maurice’s Campground Looking for Community Input
- Love Live Local Prepares For Twelfth Festival Season
- Shark Week Features Local Face with Dr. Greg Skomal
- Dune Shacks Discussed At Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Commission Meeting
- Cape & Islands United Way Announces 2024 Grant Recipients
- Wellfleet’s Chosen Architect For Affordable Housing Project To Hold Community Meeting
- Massachusetts Officials Stress Importance Of Hurricane Preparedness
- Martha’s Vineyard Man Held Without Bail For Alleged Stabbing Spree
- Cape Cod Store Sells $1M Lottery Prize