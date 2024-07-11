Mashpee Police seek witnesses to hit & run crash involving a bicyclist



MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police: Officer Dimitres is looking to speak with anyone that may have witnessed a crash on Great Neck North on Tuesday at approximately 530 PM. A bicyclist was knocked off their bike by a white box truck with a trailer. Possibly a female operator. If you have any information or witnessed the accident please contact Officer Dimitres at 508-539-1480 ext 7512.

Thank you for your assistance!