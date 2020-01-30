MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are looking to identify the male party pictured, in regards to two larcenies in the vicinity of South Cape Village. If you have any information regarding the identity of this individual please contact the Mashpee Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (508) 539-1480.
Photos by Mashpee Police/CWN
Mashpee Police seeking suspect in two larcenies
January 30, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
