Mashpee Police seeking suspect in two larcenies

Mashpee Police seeking suspect in two larcenies

January 30, 2020


MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are  looking to identify the male party pictured, in regards to two larcenies in the vicinity of South Cape Village. If you have any information regarding the identity of this individual please contact the Mashpee Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (508) 539-1480.
Photos by Mashpee Police/CWN

