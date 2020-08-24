You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Police seeking two subjects re ongoing investigation

Mashpee Police seeking two subjects re ongoing investigation

August 24, 2020

MASHPEE – Mashpee PD is looking to identify and speak to the male and female pictured below about an on-going investigation. If anyone has any information that could assist Detective Cook ID or locate them please contact MPD @ 508-539-1480 ext.-7263. Thank you for your assistance!

Furnished by Mashpee Police/CWN

