MASHPEE – Mashpee PD is looking to identify and speak to the male and female pictured below about an on-going investigation. If anyone has any information that could assist Detective Cook ID or locate them please contact MPD @ 508-539-1480 ext.-7263. Thank you for your assistance!
Mashpee Police seeking two subjects re ongoing investigation
August 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
