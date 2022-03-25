You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Police seeking wanted man

Mashpee Police seeking wanted man

March 25, 2022


MASHPEE – Mashpee PD Detectives are attempting to locate Micheal Averett (pictured). There are currently active warrants for his arrest. Averett is 32 years old and approximately 5’09 and 185 lbs. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact Detective Cook or Det/Sgt Petrosh at 508-539-1480.

