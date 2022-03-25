MASHPEE – Mashpee PD Detectives are attempting to locate Micheal Averett (pictured). There are currently active warrants for his arrest. Averett is 32 years old and approximately 5’09 and 185 lbs. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact Detective Cook or Det/Sgt Petrosh at 508-539-1480.
Mashpee Police seeking wanted man
March 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Mercy Otis Warren Award
- Sunday Journal – Lady of the Dunes
- Experts Worry About How US Will See Next COVID Surge Coming
- Jackson On Track for Confirmation, But GOP Votes in Doubt
- US, EU Announce New Partnership to Undercut Russian Energy
- Army Corp of Engineers Seeks Comments on Vineyard Sound Erosion Prevention
- Provincetown Meeting House to Host Concert for Ukraine
- Nauset Disposal President Retiring, Company Merging
- Nominations Sought for Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award
- New Barnstable School Superintendent Outlines Priorities
- Eligible Low-Income Workers Will Receive Payment from State
- Madeleine Albright, 1st Female US Secretary of State, Dies
- Yarmouth Opens Wastewater Plan for Public Comments