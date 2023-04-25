Mashpee rescuers called to two simultaneous crashes

MASHPEE – One person was injured in a crash in Mashpee just after 7:30 PM Monday. A car reportedly struck a tree on Quinaquisset Avenue. The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. At the same time rescuers responded to a second crash on Great Neck Road. One vehicle reportedly struck a second broadside. Both drivers were evaluated by EMTs. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of both crashes.