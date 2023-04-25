MASHPEE – One person was injured in a crash in Mashpee just after 7:30 PM Monday. A car reportedly struck a tree on Quinaquisset Avenue. The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. At the same time rescuers responded to a second crash on Great Neck Road. One vehicle reportedly struck a second broadside. Both drivers were evaluated by EMTs. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of both crashes.
Mashpee rescuers called to two simultaneous crashes
April 24, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
