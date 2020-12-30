Mashpee Wampanoag Police Department receives three grants



MASHPEE – The Mashpee Wampanoag Police Department is pleased to announce that we have been recently awarded 3 Law Enforcement Grants.

For the first time in hundreds of years Tribal Members are living on own land. With the 42 Unit Housing Development currently on the Reservation, we will have an increase in calls for service. The Grants will provide much needed funds to help us meet those needs. Allowing us to protect life, property and create the much needed community policing initiatives and programs our Tribal Community needs. We look forward to serving our community and current & future partnerships with state/towns governments more effectively.

Below are the grant awards:

5 Year awards:

* 2020 – BJA GRANT – Justice Systems and Alcohol and Substance Abuse $244,067

* 2020 – COPS GRANT – Public Safety and Community Policing $499,998

1 year award:

* 2020 – Ma. State – Byrne Justice Assistance Grant’s (JAG). Local Law Enforcement Equipment grant. $37, 568.50.