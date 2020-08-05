You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Wampanoag Police seek person who destroyed memorial bench

Mashpee Wampanoag Police seek person who destroyed memorial bench

August 4, 2020

Mashpee Wampanoag Police/CWN

MASHPEE – Mashpee Wampanoag Police Department is asking anyone with information on the destruction of this Memorial Bench at their Sacred Meeting House Tribal Cemetery, to please contact the Tribal Police Department’s non-emergency number 774-361-6045.

Earlier today security notified Tribal Police of possible destruction of property. Tribal Police responded and immediately notified the father of the deceased. Tribal Police met with the deceased father at the Cemetery to initiate the report and gather information.

