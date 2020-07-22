Mass Environmental Police find several Bass violations at Cape Cod Canal

BOURNE – On the evening of Monday, July 20, 2020, Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers conducted a striped bass enforcement patrol of the Cape Cod Canal. At approximately 11:15 p.m., Officers observed an individual in possession of commercial-sized striped bass; the individual was further found to be a commercial striped bass permit holder. The Cape Cod Canal is currently closed to commercial striped bass fishing. The party was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with commercially fishing on the Cape Cod Canal. The suspect’s catch and gear was seized, he was then transported to the Bourne State Police Barracks for processing and booking by the Environmental Police Officer.

Another Officer on patrol located a trash bag containing 8 striped bass hidden along the Canal where a large group had been fishing earlier. Located beside the trash bag was a black pellet gun that was a near exact replica of a semi-automatic pistol.

Officers also found five individuals actively fishing on posted private property. Officers evicted the men from the area, seized their fishing gear, and issued each of them summonses for the charge of trespass.

The 8 abandoned and 1 seized striped bass were donated to the Plymouth Area Coalition for the Homeless.