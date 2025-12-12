Mass State Police mourn tragic passing of Sergeant’s daughter in Sandwich

SANDWICH – The Massachusetts State Police have confirmed Riley Cochrane, killed in a tragic accident on December 7th, was the daughter of MSP Sergeant Edward Cochrane.



From the State Police Association of Massachusetts: 𝑾𝒆 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝑹𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑪𝒐𝒄𝒉𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒆

The State Police Association of Massachusetts extends our deepest condolences and unwavering support to Sergeant Edward Cochrane and his family following the unimaginable loss of their three-year-old daughter Riley, in a tragic accident. No words can ease the profound grief that accompanies the loss of a child, but the outpouring of compassion from across our ranks speaks to the strength and unity of our law enforcement family.

We stand beside Sergeant Cochrane and his loved ones during this heartbreaking time and remain committed to supporting them in every way possible. Moments like these remind us that what matters most is how we care for one another — through empathy, presence, and the steadfast spirit of solidarity that defines our Association and the First Responder community.

A GoFundMe has been established to assist the Cochrane family as they navigate the difficult days ahead. We respectfully urge all who are able to visit the page and consider making a donation. Your generosity will provide meaningful support to a family enduring an unimaginable tragedy.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts will continue to keep the Cochrane family in our thoughts and prayers, and we ask our members to join us in offering compassion, strength, and support in the days to come.

Every little bit counts; https://www.gofundme.com/…/support-for-the-cochrane…