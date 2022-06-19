You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mass State Trooper escapes injury after cruiser struck by alleged drunk driver on Route 6

June 19, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN
(used with permission)

YARMOUTH – A Mass State Police trooper escaped injury after his cruiser was reportedly struck by another vehicle while the trooper was stopped in the breakdown lane of Route 6. The crash happened about 1:40 AM on the eastbound side about a mile before exit 75 (Union Street). The driver of the other vehicle was evaluated but appeared to be uninjured. The woman driving the other car will be charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and is expected to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court later in the week.

