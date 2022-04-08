MassDOT advises of former KAM building demolition causing delays at Route 28 & Yarmouth Road starting April 11th

HYANNIS – Northern Construction Services, LLC, acting through MassDOT, will be beginning demolition of the former KAM Appliance building at the corner of Rte. 28 and Yarmouth Rd starting on Monday, April 11th. The building demolition work will begin the start of lane shifts and temporary alternating one-way traffic at the intersection. Traffic will be controlled by police details.

Weather pending, construction will be on-going, Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM until completion of the work.

As always, please slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through the road construction areas, and follow posted safety and detour signs.

For questions, please contact the District 5 Construction Office at 508-884-4281.