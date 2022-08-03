MassDOT announces overnight construction at Route 28 and Yarmouth Road in Hyannis

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting overnight construction operations at the intersection of Route 28 and Yarmouth Road in Barnstable. The work is scheduled to begin on Sunday, August 7, and will continue weekly, from Sunday to Thursday, during overnight hours from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work is anticipated to continue through September 1, and will include the installation of temporary traffic signals, drainage and utility work, and application of pavement markings.

Traffic control management operations will consist of temporary lane shifts and restrictions, as needed. Construction signs, message boards, arrow boards, drums and police details will be utilized.

A minimum of one lane of traffic will be open to traffic at all times in each direction.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.

For information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to:

• Dial 511 before heading out onto the roadways and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

• Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, access to traffic cameras, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

• Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

• Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.