May 2 is Wildfire Community Preparedness Day-wildland fires can extend to homes, fire service leaders say

STOW, MA – From Mass Department of Fire Services: Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is this weekend, and Massachusetts fire service leaders are providing residents with guidance on projects to protect their homes and neighborhoods while reducing the risk posed by wildland fires.

“Wildfire Community Preparedness Day promotes awareness of the wildland fire risk to people, property, and the environment, and how we can defend against it,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine. “Clearing flammable debris, creating an evacuation plan, and committing to outdoor fire safety can reduce the risk of a wildland fire damaging your home.”

“Wildland fires not only pose a risk to our open spaces but also to Massachusetts homes, businesses, and residents,” said Department of Conservation & Recreation Chief Fire Warden David Celino. “We see more than 1,000 of these fires in an average year, and late spring is usually the peak season. Some thoughtful yard work and planning this weekend can reduce the hazard to lives and property.”

Over 50% of Massachusetts homes are within the Wildland-Urban Interface zone, where development adjoins and mingles with the natural environment. Wildland fires in these areas can easily extend to homes, and residential fires can spark wildland fires that spread to hundreds of acres and tax regional fire resources.

Massachusetts experienced more than 1,100 wildland fires in an average year, in addition to hundreds of outdoor vegetation fires that can also spread to nearby structures. In the fall of 2024, wildland fires destroyed more than 30 homes, outbuildings, and other structures and placed hundreds more at risk.

Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is a chance to protect yourself and loved ones from these hazards by reducing flammable fuels from the area around your house. Wildland fires most often spread to homes via small flames or embers, and clearing the home and surrounding area – also known as the Home Ignition Zone – of dead vegetation, mulch, firewood, low branches, and other fuels can reduce that risk. A manageable one-day project could include:

Cleaning gutters and porches

Removing debris from under porches and stairs

Raking leaves and pine needles at least five feet from the foundation

Moving wood piles further from the structure.

Residents should also know what to do if evacuation from the neighborhood becomes necessary. Pack an emergency kit with three days’ worth of supplies for your family members. (You can learn more about emergency supply kits from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency). Plan two ways out of your house and identify two alternate travel routes out of the area in case your usual route is impassable. Be sure to let family members, guests, babysitters, and others know your home escape and evacuation plans.