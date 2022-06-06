EASTHAM – A man was seriously injured after an incident in Eastham. According to reports, the victim may have been struck by a heavy object at a location in the 400 block of McKoy Road about 9:30 AM Monday. The victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
MedFlight called after man seriously injured in Eastham
June 6, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
