HARWICH – Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport after a reported table saw accident Tuesday morning. The incident happened about 8:30 AM at Pine Harbor Wood Products on Queen Anne Road. The victim, reported to be a teenager was transported by ambulance to the airport after reportedly nearly severing at least one digit. Further details were not immediately available.
MedFlight called after table saw accident in Harwich
March 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
