MedFlight called after table saw accident in Harwich

MedFlight called after table saw accident in Harwich

March 22, 2022

HARWICH – Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport after a reported table saw accident Tuesday morning. The incident happened about 8:30 AM at Pine Harbor Wood Products on Queen Anne Road. The victim, reported to be a teenager was transported by ambulance to the airport after reportedly nearly severing at least one digit. Further details were not immediately available.

