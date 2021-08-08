You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / MedFlight called for acute medical issue in Provincetown

MedFlight called for acute medical issue in Provincetown

August 8, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet around 8 AM Sunday. Details are sketchy but a person in Provincetown reportedly had an acute injury that prompted the request for a helicopter. No further details were immediately available.

