PROVINCETOWN – A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet around 8 AM Sunday. Details are sketchy but a person in Provincetown reportedly had an acute injury that prompted the request for a helicopter. No further details were immediately available.
MedFlight called for acute medical issue in Provincetown
August 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
