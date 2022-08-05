WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury reportedly from fireworks. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.
Medflight called for severe hand injury from fireworks in Wellfleet
August 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Lt. Governor Hopeful Kim Driscoll Talks Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Leaving Mashpee Select Board and Steps Towards Better Water with Andrew Gottlieb
- Sunday Journal – Pan-Mass Challenge with Founder Billy Starr
- Even Simple Exercise May Help Aging Brain, Study Hints
- Pan-Mass Challenge Kicks Off Saturday
- State Officials Confirm 42 New Cases of Monkeypox
- Take Care Campaign Aims to Keep the Cape Clean
- Right Whales Finding New Habitats as Numbers Continue Decline
- Dan Higgins Endorsed by Dennis Patrolman’s Union for District Attorney
- VP Harris Talks Reproductive Rights During Trip to Mass.
- Avangrid to Oversee Vineyard Wind 1
- US Declares Public Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak
- Lt. Gov. Candidate Kim Driscoll On Cape Thursday