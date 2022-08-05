You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Medflight called for severe hand injury from fireworks in Wellfleet

Medflight called for severe hand injury from fireworks in Wellfleet

August 5, 2022

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury reportedly from fireworks. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.

