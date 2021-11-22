You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / MedFlight called to Chatham late Sunday afternoon

MedFlight called to Chatham late Sunday afternoon

November 21, 2021

Chatham Fire/CWN

CHATHAM – A Medflight helicopter was called to Chatham sometime after 5 PM Sunday. According to reports, a person fell down some stairs at a residence on Kendrick Road. Rescuers determined because of the severity of the injuries, the victim needed air transport. The helicopter landed at Chatham Municipal Airport and flew the victim to a Boston trauma center.

