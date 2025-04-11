You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Medical condition may have lead to vehicle striking bus maintenance facility in Hyannis

Medical condition may have lead to vehicle striking bus maintenance facility in Hyannis

April 10, 2025

HYANNIS – A medical condition may have led to a vehicle hitting the Plymouth & Brockton bus maintenance facility on Elm Avenue at Center Street about 9 PM Thursday. Barnstable Police were reportedly performing CPR on the driver before they were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital.  A building inspector was called to check the damage to the structure. Further details were not immediately available.

