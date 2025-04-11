HYANNIS – A medical condition may have led to a vehicle hitting the Plymouth & Brockton bus maintenance facility on Elm Avenue at Center Street about 9 PM Thursday. Barnstable Police were reportedly performing CPR on the driver before they were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. A building inspector was called to check the damage to the structure. Further details were not immediately available.
Medical condition may have lead to vehicle striking bus maintenance facility in Hyannis
April 10, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Falmouth Town Meeting Funds High-Priority Sewer Project, Bans Helium Balloon Sales
- Barnstable Residents Encouraged To Give Opinions On Wind Energy
- State Approves $1.2B for Wastewater
- Barnstable County on Lookout for Measles Amid Nationwide Outbreaks
- Community Baby Shower with the Cape and Islands United Way
- Mashpee To Hold Info Session On Police Station Replacement
- “Hadestown” Comes to Cape Cod with Kevin Lasit
- Prescribed Burn Planned for Camp Edwards
- Plymouth Man Wins $1M Lottery Ticket
- New Pre-K Program Being Offered At Chatham Elementary
- Harwich Water Flushing To Begin Next Week
- Sandwich Adding To Tree Coverage In Town Neck
- Falmouth Board Approves Permit For New YMCA