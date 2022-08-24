HYANNIS – A driver may have suffered a medical condition that led to a Jeep striking a utility pole in Hyannis. The crash happened about 12:15 PM on Yarmouth Road between Old Yarmouth Road and Ferndoc Road. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Eversource was called to check the pole which was damaged but still standing. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Medical condition may have led to car vs pole in Hyannis
August 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
