Medical condition may have led to car vs pole in Truro

January 7, 2020

TRURO – A car struck a utility pole sometime before 3 PM Tuesday afternoon in Truro. The crash happened on Route 6 near Shore Road (Route 6A). The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Truro Police are reportedly investigating if a medical condition led to the crash.

