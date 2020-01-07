TRURO – A car struck a utility pole sometime before 3 PM Tuesday afternoon in Truro. The crash happened on Route 6 near Shore Road (Route 6A). The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Truro Police are reportedly investigating if a medical condition led to the crash.
Medical condition may have led to car vs pole in Truro
January 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
