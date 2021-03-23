You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Medical condition may have led to crash behind Wellfleet fire station

Medical condition may have led to crash behind Wellfleet fire station

March 23, 2021

WELLFLEET – A medical condition may have led to a vehicle striking a utility pole in the rear of the Wellfleet fire station off Lawrence Road Tuesday morning. The crash happened about 9:30 AM. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

