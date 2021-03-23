WELLFLEET – A medical condition may have led to a vehicle striking a utility pole in the rear of the Wellfleet fire station off Lawrence Road Tuesday morning. The crash happened about 9:30 AM. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Medical condition may have led to crash behind Wellfleet fire station
March 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
