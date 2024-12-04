HYANNIS – A medical condition may have led to a traffic crash in Hyannis. The collision happened about 12:30 PM in Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Bearse’s Way. There was minor damage but the driver was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital.
Medical condition may have led to crash in Hyannis
December 4, 2024
HYANNIS – A medical condition may have led to a traffic crash in Hyannis. The collision happened about 12:30 PM in Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Bearse’s Way. There was minor damage but the driver was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Community College To Host Avangrid’s Rachel Martin For Offshore Wind Talk
- Upper Cape Tech’s Dinner Show Returns for “It’s a Wonderful Life”
- Senior Deaths in Car Accidents on the Rise
- Mass Audubon Talks Cold Stunned Sea Turtle Epidemic
- ARPA Funding To Aid Fall River Diocese In Establishing Modern Homeless Facility In Hyannis
- University Transferring Land For Local Tribes To Access
- PICTURES: Over 200 Sea Turtles Already Washed Ashore Amid Cold Stunning Season
- Repairs Completed At Cape Cod National Seashore’s Penniman House
- Monomoy Middle School Receives Funds For Roof Repair
- Cape Cod Healthcare Kicks Off Its December Blood Drives
- Alum Treatment To Begin In Mystic Lake
- Nantucket Urges Public Action To Determine Outcome Of Wind Project
- Partial Closure of Yarmouth Road this Week