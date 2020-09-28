You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Medical condition may have led to crash in Mashpee

Medical condition may have led to crash in Mashpee

September 28, 2020

MASHPEE – A car struck a tree in Mashpee around 6:30 PM Monday. The crash happened on Back Road near Hoophole Road. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the car who may have suffered a medical condition contributing to the crash. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.

