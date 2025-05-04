HARWICH – A medical condition may caused the driver of this VW beetle to crash into an oncoming SUV at Church and Old Queen Anne Road Harwich Chatham line Sunday afternoon. The victim was transported by Chatham FD to Cape Cod Hospital.
Medical condition may have led to traffic crash on Harwich/Chatham town line
May 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
