Medical condition may have led to traffic crash on Harwich/Chatham town line

May 4, 2025

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

HARWICH – A medical condition may caused the driver of this VW beetle to crash into an oncoming SUV at Church and Old Queen Anne Road Harwich Chatham line Sunday afternoon. The victim was transported by Chatham FD to Cape Cod Hospital.

