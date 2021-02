YARMOUTH – At about 8:45 AM Saturday morning, there was a single vehicle crash where the driver may have suffered some type of medical condition while was traveling along Village Brook Road in South Yarmouth. The vehicle veered off the road striking a fence and bushes then continued on and struck the front steps of a residence at 71 Lower Brook Road. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN