Mid-Cape Home Centers Raises Over $38K for Local First Responder Mental Health



CAPE COD – Each year, Mid-Cape Home Centers participates in the E.J. Jaxtimer Charter Cup, an annual fundraiser organized to bring together local building industry companies for a friendly competition to raise funds for a local non-profit of their choice. “For the second year in a row, we conducted a team survey to determine which cause we should fundraise for in this year’s Charter Cup. The team voted for Mental Health awareness,” said Crystal Pieschel, Director of Marketing.

While researching local mental health organizations to partner with, Mid-Cape stumbled across these statistics published by the CDC:

• Law enforcement officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

• EMS providers are 1.39 times more likely to die by suicide than the public.

• Studies have found that between 17% and 24% of public safety telecommunicators have symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and 24% have symptoms of depression.”

With Mid-Cape’s long-time support of local first responders and commitment to the Sean M. Gannon Memorial Fund, they chose to focus specifically on the mental health and wellness of local first responders. For the past 5 months, Mid-Cape has sold t-shirts and key chains, held a virtual silent auction, hosted an employee fundraiser, a golf tournament and obtained sponsorships for their upcoming 4th Annual First Responder Appreciation Day, all to raise $38,311(and counting) in support of local first responders and their mental health and wellness.

These funds will be allocated to training programs through the Sean M. Gannon Memorial Fund as well as B Free Wellness’ First Responder Program, offering a community of other local first responders promoting healthy understanding of mental health and tools and techniques to cope with the daily struggles of the line of duty.

Mid-Cape’s efforts don’t stop at raising funds. On Saturday, September 17th, the company will host it’s 4th Annual First Responder Appreciation Day. A day of family fun, the event will take place in Mid-Cape’s South Dennis location parking lot from 11am-2pm and will feature a touch-a-truck, car show, dunk tank, food, games and much more! Visit midcape.com for more details and stop by with the family to continue supporting our local first responders’ mental health with Mid-Cape Home Centers and other supporting local businesses. Sponsors for this event include, but are not limited to, CCB Media, Oceanside Restoration, Davenport Farms, Elevated Impressions, Cape Save, Ryan’s Family Amusements and Woolfie’s.

For as long as anyone can remember, Mid-Cape Home Centers has been a staple in the community for their philanthropic efforts. President Jack Stevenson states, “Whether it’s materials for a veteran’s home, the organizing of a blood drive, or volunteers for Habitat for Humanity and Housing Assistance Corp initiatives, we recognize the value of a strong community and want to help with creating that environment as best as we can.”

CDC Stat: https://blogs.cdc.gov/niosh-science-blog/2021/04/06/suicides-first-responders/