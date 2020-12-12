Middleborough man held without bail after allegedly murdering his parents



MIDDLEBOROUGH – A Middleborough man has been held without bail after being arraignment and charged with the murder of his parents, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. yesterday, Middleborough Police were requested to perform a well-being check at a home at #3 Highland Street. Upon arrival, police officers located the bodies of a man and woman inside the home. Middleborough Police contacted Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and the scene was secured and an investigation commenced.

As a result of the investigation, police developed probable cause to charge Ryan True, 21, of Middleborough, with two counts of Murder and he was placed under arrest.

State Police and Middleborough Police continued their investigation and sought and obtained a search warrant for the home at #3 Highland Street. Inside the home, police observed reddish brown stains in several areas of the home. A male victim was found deceased in a downstairs office, and a female victim was found deceased in a second floor bedroom. The victims had visible trauma and both had been stabbed numerous times. The victims were identified as Ryan True’s parents, Renee True, 55, and David True, 52. All three resided in the home on Highland Street.

Today, in Wareham District Court, Ryan True was arraigned on two counts of Murder. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the Commonwealth requested that Ryan True be held without bail. Defense counsel requested that Ryan True undergo a mental health evaluation by the court’s clinician. After the assessment, Ryan True was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for further evaluation. He is next scheduled to appear in court on January 4.

Assistant District Attorneys Jeremy Beth Kusmin and Keara Kelley are prosecuting the case.