Military device found in Bourne

November 29, 2022


BOURNE – A military style device was discovered in Bourne Tuesday morning. The Mass State Police bomb squad was called to a Depot Road location in Cataumet and rendered the device safe. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

