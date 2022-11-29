BOURNE – A military style device was discovered in Bourne Tuesday morning. The Mass State Police bomb squad was called to a Depot Road location in Cataumet and rendered the device safe. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)
Military device found in Bourne
November 29, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
