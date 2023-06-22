CENTERVILLE – A minivan fire sometime after 2 PM in Centerville caused some traffic delays. Barnstable Police were forced to shut down roads around the scene at Main Street and Lovells Road as a fuel leak also had to be mitigated. No injuries were reported.
Minivan fire causes traffic delays in Centerville
June 22, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
