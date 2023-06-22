You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Minivan fire causes traffic delays in Centerville

Minivan fire causes traffic delays in Centerville

June 22, 2023

CENTERVILLE – A minivan fire sometime after 2 PM in Centerville caused some traffic delays. Barnstable Police were forced to shut down roads around the scene at Main Street and Lovells Road as a fuel leak also had to be mitigated. No injuries were reported.

