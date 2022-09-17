YARMOUTH – A missing Alzheimer’s patient was located safe after an intense search in Yarmouth. It started around 4:30 AM after a 69-year-old woman was reported missing from the Berry Avenue neighborhood. The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was called along with a drone as part of the search. The victim was located safe a couple of hours later. Further details were not immediately available.
Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe after search in Yarmouth
September 17, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
