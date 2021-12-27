Missing and endangered elder citizen safely located after 5-hour search in Falmouth



FALMOUTH – At approximately 2:01 AM, we received a report that an elderly man was missing from a residence on Backus River Road in East Falmouth. He was considered to be in extreme danger due to the sever cold weather, and the fact that he was wearing shorts and a tee shirt, with no shoes and draped in a blanket. An extensive area search involving multiple agencies ensued. First Responders scoured the area on foot, and also utilized a K-9 Officer, drones, infrared scopes, and a Massachusetts State Police helicopter. As part of the search process, a FalmouthAlert call was sent out to the residences in the immediate area. Residents were asked to check their homes and vehicles in case the missing man had gotten inside. At approximately 7:09 AM, one neighbor checked his house upon receiving the call and found the missing man in his garage. He was immediately provided emergency care and transported to the Falmouth Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation.

The Falmouth Police Department and Falmouth Fire & Rescue Department were assisted in this search by the Falmouth Consolidated Communications Center, Mashpee Police Department, Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, the Barnstable County Technical Rescue Team, and the Massachusetts State Police.