Missing person search underway in West Tisbury

WEST TISBURY – Please be aware that Dukes County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the West Tisbury Police Department and Mass State Police are currently conducting an investigation for a missing person. The search is currently taking place in the area of Scrubby Neck Road and Long Point.

CWN can report a state police helicopter is involved in the search.

West Tisbury Police tell CWN that they are attempting to locate Mr. Adam Friedman. He is a 52-year-old white male who is 5’11” with a medium build. Friedman was last contacted on Saturday night around 9 PM. A subsequent ground search of his last location has currently produced no results in the area of Scrubby Neck Road and the Long Point Wildlife Preserve, an active search is still underway. It is believed Mr. Friedman is on foot as his vehicle was at his residence. If you’ve seen or had contact with Mr. Friedman since Saturday night, or have additional information, please contact West Tisbury Police at 508-693-0020.