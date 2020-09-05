FALMOUTH – A report of a missing swimmer brought a large response from Falmouth Fire-Rescue including the dive team. Officials were called to the area of the Chapaquoit Road bridge around 9 AM Saturday. Falmouth Police located the swimmer a short time later. He was evaluated at the scene by paramedics, reportedly suffering from jellyfish stings. Further details were not immediately available.
Missing swimmer in Falmouth found safe but is treated for jellyfish stings
September 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Symphony and Conservatory Announces Fall Classes
- Town Crier of Provincetown Retires
- 3rd Annual ROAR Motorcycle Ride Benefits Opioid Recovery
- Sunday Journal Chat with Speakeasy Travel Supply
- Sunday Journal Chat with the Annual R.O.A.R. Motorcycle Ride
- Sunday Journal with the U.S. Census Bureau
- US Unemployment Rate Falls to 8.4% Even as Hiring Slows
- B\Well Gets Green Light to Open for Business in Provincetown
- Chamber of Commerce Launches “Second Summer” Campaign
- Preliminary Results from Second Cape Cod Business Survey Released
- Depression, Anxiety Spike Amid Outbreak and Turbulent Times
- COVID-19 Forces Autumn Escape Bike Trek to Shift Gears
- Cape Cod Community College Launches Funding Campaign for STEM Building