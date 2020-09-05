You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Missing swimmer in Falmouth found safe but is treated for jellyfish stings

Missing swimmer in Falmouth found safe but is treated for jellyfish stings

September 5, 2020

FALMOUTH – A report of a missing swimmer brought a large response from Falmouth Fire-Rescue including the dive team. Officials were called to the area of the Chapaquoit Road bridge around 9 AM Saturday. Falmouth Police located the swimmer a short time later. He was evaluated at the scene by paramedics, reportedly suffering from jellyfish stings. Further details were not immediately available.

