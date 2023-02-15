You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mobile office trailer detaches from truck in Falmouth

Mobile office trailer detaches from truck in Falmouth

February 15, 2023

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

FALMOUTH – A mobile office trailer being towed apparently disengaged from the truck hauling it. The trailer was destroyed when it crashed onto the ramp from Route 151 to Route 28 NB in Falmouth. Luckily there were no injuries and no other vehicles were involved. The Mass State Police Truck Team is investigating the incident.

