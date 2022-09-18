PROVINCETOWN – A moped rider was critically injured after reportedly crashing into a utility pole. The crash happened on Bradford Street by Gosnold and Winslow Streets just before midnight Saturday night. The victim was transported to the Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Moped rider critically injured after colliding with pole in Provincetown
September 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
