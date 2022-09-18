You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Moped rider critically injured after colliding with pole in Provincetown

Moped rider critically injured after colliding with pole in Provincetown

September 18, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – A moped rider was critically injured after reportedly crashing into a utility pole. The crash happened on Bradford Street by Gosnold and Winslow Streets just before midnight Saturday night. The victim was transported to the Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

