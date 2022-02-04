More scattered power outages on Cape Friday morning

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that a primary wire is down in the area of Willow Street and Camp Street in West Yarmouth. Eversource is on the scene evaluating the problem. Please seek alternate routes as there is heavy traffic off of Exit 72 (old exit 7). Traffic delays are expected for the next several hours. According to the Eversource map, over 1,300 customers in Yarmouth were without power along with 200 in Hyannis.

By 9 :30 AM the repairs were complete and all roads were open again.

SANDWICH – In a separate outage, 750 customers are without power in Sandwich. Sandwich Fire responded to Great Hill Road for a transformer fire. They also responded to Quaker Meetinghouse Road at Terrapin Ridge for a pole fire. A third arcing pole was reported at Quaker Meetinghouse Road at Kiahs Way. Power was knocked out to a large area. Eversource was able to reduce the outage to about 700 customers. By late morning the outage was reduced to 300 customers.

HARWICH – Harwich Police posted about 11:30 AM asking people to please avoid Queen Anne Road in the area of Herndon Road. The road was closed due to a tree down. You might experience power outages in this area also. Eversource map showed nearly 1,500 customers without power in Harwich.