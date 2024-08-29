EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash stalled the morning commute in Eastham. The collision happened around 7:30 AM on State Highway (Route 6) just west of the fire station. Two people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was diverted until the vehicles could be towed. Eastham Police are investigating the crash.
Morning commute stalled by crash on Route 6 in Eastham
August 29, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Labor Day Traffic Forecast and Travel Tips
- Massachusetts Strikes Down 67-Year-Old Switchblade Ban, Cites Landmark Supreme Court Gun Decision
- Defendant in Titan Submersible Wrongful Death Lawsuit Files to Move Case to Federal Court
- Dredging Scheduled For Stage Harbor
- WATCH: Barnstable Second Summer Fireworks and More Return for Labor Day Weekend
- Cape Playhouse Artistic Director Eric Rosen on Summer and Closeout Show “The 39 Steps”
- New Massachusetts Law Helps First Responders Injured In Line Of Duty
- Sandwich, Lieutenant Governor To Celebrate Reconstructed Boardwalk With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- Cape Light Compact Seeks Changes To Three-Year Energy Efficiency Plan
- Updated: Route 6 Reopened After Fatal Crash
- Severe Weather Impacts Towns Across Cape
- Island High School Football Rivalry Selected To Play At Fenway
- Cape Cod Towns Holding Early Voting This Week