Morning commute stalled by crash on Route 6 in Eastham

August 29, 2024

EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash stalled the morning commute in Eastham. The collision happened around 7:30 AM on State Highway (Route 6) just west of the fire station. Two people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was diverted until the vehicles could be towed. Eastham Police are investigating the crash.

