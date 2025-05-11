Motor vehicle pursuit ends in crash in Bourne

BOURNE – From Bourne Police: On Saturday May, 10th at approximately 9:12 PM, Officers from the Bourne Police Department observed a white in color, Chrysler 300 operating on Head of the Bay Road in the Town of Bourne. Officers, in fully marked Police Cruisers, attempted to stop the Chrysler on Head of the Bay Road in the vicinity of Puritan Road for attaching a cancelled license plate which belonged to a different vehicle. The operator of the Chrysler, Robert Diaz, a 65-year-old male from Bourne, fled from police and a short pursuit ensued.

Diaz traveled for approximately a half of a mile on Head of the Bay Rd before turning onto a dirt path and crashing into a tree. Diaz was placed into custody without further incident and was evaluated by Bourne Fire and Rescue due to the crash. Diaz was not transported to the hospital and was uninjured.

As a result of the investigation, Diaz is being charged with the following:

MGL C. 90 § 25: Failure to Stop for Police

MGL C. 90 § 10: Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

MGL C. 90 § 24(2)(a): Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

MGL C. 90 § 23: Number Plate Violation to Conceal ID

MGL C. 90 § 9: Unregistered Motor Vehicle

MGL C. 90 § 34J: Uninsured Motor Vehicle