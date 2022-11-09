Motor vehicle stop leads to arrest of Hyannis man for multiple warrants and possession of fentanyl

YARMOUTH – On Tuesday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:46 PM, Officer Chung observed a truck traveling on Route 28 in South Yarmouth. The owner of the truck was known to have several outstanding warrants.

As the vehicle turned from Route 28 into the parking lot of the Cape Shores Inn, the male passenger, identified as Matt Julian of Hyannis, jumped from the vehicle and fled over a fence.

A perimeter was established and a K9 track was initiated. Julian was located a short time later in the parking lot behind the Registry of Motor Vehicles in South Yarmouth. Julian was taken into custody without incident. During the arrest, Julian dropped a small object and attempted to kick it under the cruiser. The item was retrieved, and it was found to be a small, knotted baggie with a substance that tested positive for fentanyl. Julian was transported to the Yarmouth Police Department for processing.

Matthew V. Julian, 34, of Hyannis was charged with:

Possession of Class A substance

Warrant- Barnstable District Court

Warrant- Barnstable District Court

Warrant- Barnstable District Court

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445